Jammu Congress protests against killing of Hindus in Bangladesh

Congress on Wednesday held a protest demonstration in the temple city over the killings of Hindus and atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and asked the central government to act tough to ensure the safety and security of minorities. Jammu and Kashmir Congress committee members protesting against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

Large number of senior leaders, former ministers, former legislators, prominent functionaries and DCC presidents and frontal wings participated in the protest demonstrations held at Shaheedi Chowk.

Led by working president Raman Bhalla along with other leaders, the protestors raised slogans against interim regime headed by Mohammad Yunus.

Raman Bhalla said that entire nation was outraged and angry over the barbaric incidents in Bangladesh. “The entire nation is together to defeat the communal and radical forces and Modi government should take appropriate action in the matter,” he said.

He said that the barbaric incidents in Bangladesh were intolerable. “Our leader Priyanka Gandhi had expressed serious concern and anguish over these incidents in the Lok Sabha and drew the attention of the government but the Modi government has failed to manage international pressure and take other strong measures to ensure the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh,” he added.

Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed concern over the emerging situation in Bangladesh and in other neighbouring countries, who are turning hostile to India, which shows the failure of Modi government’s foreign policy and demanded to review the situation.