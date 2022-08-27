Zoo employee in Thailand dresses up as ostrich, roams around. Here’s why

Zoo employees, besides taking care of the animals, engage in various other activities too to ensure the overall well-being of the creatures. Just like this zoo employee in Thailand did during an escape drill. The person roamed around the place, and also got chased by other employees, while wearing an ostrich costume.

The man dressed up as a flightless bird to teach others how to react in case one of the real ostriches decides to escape from the zoo, reports CNN. Performed as a part of the annual drill meant to simulate an escape, the pictures of the event were also shared online.

Along with the pictures, the zoo also posted a detailed caption in Thai. When loosely translated, it explains that other staff members and the veterinarians had to coax the man dressed as a bird to return to its enclosure. The zoo’s post also outlines that the main purpose behind the drill is to manage a real-life situation, if and when it occurs.

Take a look the post:

Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 800 likes and counting. The share has also being re-shared over 200 times by the Facebook user. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud Gifs or emoticons.

