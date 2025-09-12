Zookeeper turns mommy figure for orphaned baby Zebra, wears zebra-striped shirt: 'What a fine pair'

A heartwarming video from Kenya has gone viral, showing an orphaned zebra named Bombi clinging to her keeper at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. An adorable video of orphaned zebra Bombi has gone viral on Instagram.(@sheldricktrust/Instagram)

The video posted on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has melted hearts around the world, capturing the strong bond between the young zebra and her keeper.

In the video, Bombi can be seen trying to crawl into Keeper Peter’s striped coat, a playful gesture that shows how much she adores him.

Bombi gets loving care:

Bombi was rescued earlier this year after lions killed her mother, leaving her an orphan. When she arrived at the Trust, she had serious wounds and needed constant care.

Peter is seen in a special zebra-striped coat, which helps Bombi imprint on him safely. Zebras are visual creatures, and naturally follow their mother’s striped pattern.

According to the post, the coat allows Bombi to bond with her keepers without becoming overly attached to a single person.

Check out the video here:

The video has touched viewers worldwide, with many sharing their admiration for the dedication of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust staff.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were touched by the heartwarming video, with many saying Bombi’s affection “melted their hearts.”

One of the users, Candy Davis, commented, “She absolutely loves Peter!”.

A second user, Lori, commented, “What’s not to adore? He is beyond handsome in his beautiful zebra coat!"

A third user, Adrienne Hrnicek Brietzke, commented, “She is such a doll! So’s Peter. The coat wouldn’t mean so much if it weren’t filled out by a man with obvious love and empathy for his babies. What a fine pair!”

“Oh, this warmed my heart!” another user commented.

Comments praised the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for their care and dedication, highlighting the special bond between Bombi and her keeper.