10 reasons why you should watch The Crown, Season 3

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:32 IST

After a longer gap than there was between the final two seasons of Game of Thrones, the third season of Netflix’s The Crown will premiere on November 17. It will serve as a litmus test for the bold experiment that creator and writer Peter Morgan and his team have initiated, which will see the entire central cast be replaced every two seasons.

Fans will soon get their first glimpse of Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret — roles that were played by Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby in seasons one and two. “The idea of starting again with a new cast,” director Ben Caron, who has been with the show since its inception, and has directed the opening few episodes of season three, admitted to Hindustan Times, “could be a moment of brilliance, or an act of self harm.”

The lavish drama remains as grand as ever, and the illustrious new cast members — particularly Colman and Bonham Carter — put their own spin on the characters, without ever attempting to mimic what Foy and Kirby had done.

The old-fashioned approach of replacing the central cast makes the third season of The Crown accessible even to those who might not have watched previous seasons. Regardless of your excitement for the show, here are 10 reasons why you should watch The Crown.

Olivia Colman — This is Colman’s first major role since her Oscar victory for her performance as another monarch, Queen Anne, in The Favourite.

Helena Bonham Carter — The veteran actor brings a world weary openness to her interpretation of Princess Margaret, who is finally learning to accept her place in the world. Her performance has none of the naivety of Kirby’s take on the character. The season will trace Margaret’s eight-year affair with Roddy Llewellyn.

A world without Winston Churchill — The third season of The Crown begins with Elizabeth losing her more trusted confidante and friend, the long-serving former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

Prince Charles — The third season of the show will introduce an adult Prince Charles, a quiet outsider played by Josh O’Connor, who will no doubt have a bigger role in future seasons. It will also feature his Investiture. O’Connor joked to The Hollywood Reporter that he’d been ‘reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in’.

Camilla Parker-Bowles and Princess Diana — Actors Emma Corn and Emerald Fennell have been cast as Lady Di and Camilla, the first and second wives of Prince Charles. The characters will be explored prominently in future seasons.

Margaret Thatcher — The third season will conclude just a couple of years before the Thatcher era. Sex Education and The X-Files actor Gillian Anderson has been cast in the role.

The opulent visuals — The first season of The Crown was reportedly produced for a monumental £100 million, and season three looks just as grand, blending real-world locations with immaculately designed sets.

Historical figures — Like previous seasons, Elizabeth’s path will cross with several prominent historical personalities. This season will feature appearances by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins — crew members of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon — US President Lyndon B Johnson and Japanese emperor Hirohito.

The time period — Season three will cover the time period between 1964 and 1977, beginning with Harold Wilson’s election as Prime Minister and ending with the Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II.

The future — Don’t get too attached to this cast, because conversations about who will replace Colman as Elizabeth in seasons five and six are already underway.

