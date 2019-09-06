A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu meet Vikram Seth and Meera Nair, shoot begins on Saturday

tv

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:00 IST

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniklata recently met for a special “read through” with the screenwriters for Meera Nair’s A Suitable Boy, a series based on Vikram Seth’s book by the same name.

BBC One took to Instagram to announce the latest development regarding for the project. “Director Mira Nair, screenwriter Andrew Davies and author Vikram Seth recently gathered in Mumbai for a very special read-through with the all-Indian cast of #ASuitableBoy, including @tabutiful, @ishaankhatter and @tanyamaniktala. Filming starts on Sat for this epic coming-of-age story, set in North India, 1951. Aradhana Seth,” the post read.

Also read: Magamuni movie review: Arya shines in an innovative take on karma and redemption

Ishaan shared pictures from the meeting on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of Vikram,Meera and screenwriter Andrew Davies and wrote, “The pillars of #ASuitableBoy.” He also shared another picture with Tabu and Tanya and captioned it, “One of the pleasures of my life to be working with the ever so lovely and magnetic Tabu.”

He added, “Looking eagerly forward to sharing the screen with the entire cast including Tanya.”

Earlier, Ishaan had announced about bagging the role of Maan Kapoor in the adaptation on social media. “Elated to announce that I’ll be playing Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair’s and BBC One’s official adaptation of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy’. It’s not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of his co-actors.

Set in post-independence India, A Suitable Boy is about a few families and their effort to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:58 IST