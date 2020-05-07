A ‘sweet and simple’ birthday for Erica Fernandes

tv

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:26 IST

“I would have loved to travel if Covid-19 hadn’t hit us,” says Erica Fernandes who turns 27 today. With the lockdown still in effect, she says that her big day won’t be an “elaborate” affair. As she’s all set to celebrate her birthday in quarantine, she shares, “My best friend and I were slated to travel on my birthday but now, it’s going to be a sweet and simple affair at home with my family. I’ll be cooking some of my favourite dishes for myself. I’ll also be disconnecting myself a bit from social media and the outside world to just spend a relaxed day at home.”

Ask her about her birthday wish and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor says, “My birthday wish this year is to just get out of this phase, hale and hearty. And hopefully, I’ll get back to work soon and do what I love doing best again.”

Fernandes looks forward to having a healthy year ahead and believes that at this time of a health pandemic, staying fit should be everyone’s priority. “I’m ensuring that my physical and mental fitness levels are on point during these worrisome times. During times like these when you can lose your sanity, it’s better to focus on doing something that’s beneficial for yourself,” she says.

For the actor, keeping oneself busy by working out and doing other productive things is the best way to stay positive. “Yoga is a really good way to fight this panic. It helps keep your physical fitness as well as your mental wellbeing intact and lets you stay calm and composed to handle the situation better. Luckily for me, I also have my YouTube channel to work on which keeps me quite occupied. There are times when I don’t even realise when I begin and end my day,” she signs off.