Home / TV / Aamna Sharif: This Eid, be thankful for what you have, appreciate the little joys of life

Aamna Sharif: This Eid, be thankful for what you have, appreciate the little joys of life

The actor is looking forward to prepare biryani and sheer khurma, and spending time with her family.

tv Updated: May 24, 2020 15:05 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Aamna Sharif wishes everyone Eid Mubarak.
         

Ramzan this year was without the lavish Iftaar get togethers and Eid too would be a very low-key affair for Aamna Sharif and her family. The actor says, while she agrees that the whole point of a festival is to have family and friends over and celebrate, this year considering the situation, they are pulling the reins in on the celebrations.

“It will be a quiet Eid. But it’s fine. It will be a different kind of experience altogether. Other than that, everything else will be normal, I will be making sheer khurma and spend time with my family,” shares the 37-year-old.

However, she reveals that there will be one slight difference this year- rather than getting store-bought biryani or having it prepared by someone else, this Eid, the dish will be prepared by Sharif herself.

“Like everyone else, I have also been very inclined to cooking of late. The lockdown has made everyone a chef, hasn’t it? I thought why not experiment making a biryani this year,” she quips.

 

The actor, meanwhile, says the whole Covid-19 crisis has made her realize what the meaningful and important things are in life and that’s the message that she would like to give everyone this Eid.

“At the end of the day, what matters are the relationships, friends and the little joys in life. We can be happy with smaller things and we don’t really need to have so many things in life to be happy. Be thankful for what you have. I have realized that materialistic things don’t matter at all,” Sharif says.

Admitting that life has completely changed in the last couple of month, the actor says, “I pray that we all come out as a more kind, more humble and modest human beings. That is the way to lead our lives. I pray for a better future and hope things get better.”

