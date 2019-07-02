Aditi Mittal launches fresh attack on Tanmay Bhat, asks ‘where’s my celeb infested air kissing?’

Comedian Aditi Mittal has lobbed another bomb in the direction of AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat, who in a recent Instagram post revealed that he is clinically depressed. Aditi had questioned the concern that was being shown for Tanmay, which she claimed was because he was a popular man, and not to women who suffer similar problems.

In a tweet on Monday, she wrote that Tanmay’s ‘fanboys’ were attacking her on Instagram because of her comments. She wrote, “Tanmay Bhat’s fan boys showing up on Insta to harass me coz I spent years getting bullied by his systems, suffered the mental trauma from it, &now for speaking up I have to hear the same shit from his fans and suffer the mental trauma for it.” She asked, “Where’s my celeb infested air-kissing?” possibly making a reference to the dozens of popular comedians and members of the entertainment industry who expressed support for the comedian.

Tanmay Bhat’s fan boys showing up on Insta to harass me coz I spent years getting bullied by his systems, suffered the mental trauma from it, &now for speaking up I have to hear the same shit from his fans and suffer the mental trauma for it.Where’s my celeb infested air-kissing? — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) July 1, 2019

Tanmay on Sunday in a series of videos posted to Instagram had spoken about being ‘a mess’ post the dissolution of AIB. In October, accusations of sexual harassment, made by a woman against former AIB collaborator Utsav Chakraborty, caused the comedy collective to halt processes. Subsequent reports claimed that Tanmay was aware of the allegations yet retained the services of Utsav. The company crumbled when sponsors withdrew support almost immediately after the allegations.

Aditi in response to Tanmay’s videos had written in a series of tweets that “apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him.”

Meanwhile, other comedians such as Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, Kaneez Surka, Naveen Richard, Kunal Kamra, and AIB members Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya wrote messages of support in the comments section of Tanmay’s post.

