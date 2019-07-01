Aditi Mittal slams Tanmay Bhat’s post about depression, says ‘Chal na chomu’ as Zakir Khan, Kaneez Surka offer him support

Comedian Tanmay Bhat’s colleagues and peers have reacted to his revelation on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. While most of the industry has been supportive of Tanmay, one of the founding members of the comedy collective AIB, comic Aditi Mittal has been harsh in her reaction.

She wrote in a series of tweets that “apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him.”

She wrote, “Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave ‘t*t access too soon’ coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again.”

Making a reference to the comedian Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of sexual harassment during the Indian #MeToo movement, she wrote, “I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy ‘Be careful of Aditi, she’s been around.’ It’s kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn’t bear to have MORE of this happen.”

Tanmay was accused of allowing Utsav to continue collaborating with AIB even after he was made aware of the allegations against him. He wrote in his Instagram post on Sunday, “I’m a bit of a mess. I don’t know when I’ll stop being a bit of a mess. But when I’m less of a mess, I will owe it to everybody who has written in being supportive. Especially those who’ve seen this mess up close. You know who you are.” Aditi was herself accused by comedian Kaneez Surka of kissing her without permission.

Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "tit access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Aditi continued, “I remember the silence of all the men who stood by in spite of knowing everything and STILL signed up for their slice of the corporate pie coz OML and Vijay Nair got them money. And the deafening, the silence around the Caravan article. LOL. The women IN OML that told the artists ‘Please don’t respond to the article, we can’t lose our jobs’”.

She wrote that women in similar situations have been ignored, while men like Tanmay make money by monetising every social media post they write. “Inn log ko jullab bhi hoga toh uksa Insta stories sponser ko bechenge,” she wrote, and continued, “It’s not like AIB tickets weren’t selling out THREE DAYS after the call out by Mahima Chaudhary. Why the sympathy gathering tour then?”

She finished, “A prominent journalist told me that an open micer told him that I’m the Kangana Ranaout of comedy, like wow men LOVE to label women who speak up as unstable and themselves release articles about depression and sadness and how we should pity them. Chal na Chomu. Lol. Mens pain is ‘look how hurt the gents are whattta victim’ and women’s pain is ‘why is she b!tching so much she’s a b!tch’”.

Meanwhile, other comedians such as Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, Kaneez Surka, Naveen Richard, Kunal Kamra, and AIB members Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya wrote messages of support in the comments section of Tanmay’s post.

Wrote Kenny, “You have gone through so much and come out wiser and stronger, this will be no different.” Rohan left heart emojis, and Kaneez wrote, “You are so loved jaan - you don’t even realise how much.”

Zakir wrote, “Unche parwaton ki khaiya bhi gehri hoti hai. Woh din nahi rahe toh yeh bhi din guzar hi jayenge. Bas ladna mat chhodna, bahut jeetna baki hai. Yahan se har raasta bas upper ko hi jaata hai. Aap bas chalna shuru kijiye. All the best!!!”

Kunal Kamra wrote, “We are all rooting for you to come back harder and stronger.” Ashish Shakya wrote, “Trust me, it’s not permanent. Hugs.” Naveen Richard wrote, “We cannot empathise. But we can sympathise. And love. And there is plenty of love over on this side. Just come on over and help yourself to as much as you want buddy.”

Musician Vishal Dadlani wrote, “No rush, no pressure, take all the time you need to figure it out, but know that there is a world of love for you out there.” YouTuber Bhuvan Bam wrote, “I love you!” and journalist Rajeev Masand wrote, “This too shall pass. Older, wiser, stronger. You’re right, you owe it to every one of us who has rooted for you and laughed with you to get back in the saddle. Sending love and best wishes.”

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 12:51 IST