After my father passed away, it took me five years to come back to being me, says Urvashi Dholakia

tv

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:24 IST

During the lockdown, while celebrities were making news for all sorts of reasons, actor Urvashi Dholakia made news for an unexpected reason. A number of memes about the Komolika, a character played by her flooded the internet and went viral. She was surprised to see the memes and felt “a moment of pride”, and thought maybe she had done something right. She says, “Back then, when I played Komolika, it was popular without social media and today, I can only express my gratitude that people still remember the character and me. Initially, there were a few but soon there were a number of memes. I am thankful for all the love. I remember, when the show aired, there were people who loved the look and many felt it was over-the-top and garish. Today, it is a fashion statement. I have seen three layered eyeliners on the ramp in international shows.”

Having worked in the industry for over 25 years, Dholakia has seen a number of ups and downs. She admits that every industry has all kinds of people and one should remain strong and keep working. “Main haar ke baaithne walaon mein se nahin hoon. I remember, after my father passed away, it took me five years to come back to being me. Certain incidents in life change you and your perspective. I was not myself for a long time and even refused a lot of work. I didn’t realize what was happening to me and to adapting to things in my life. I had to work on myself. I believe that life is a circle and we all have ups and downs. It is an ongoing process and one has to focus on what is important. I always have gratitude for all the love from my fans. I am a blessed soul and things have always worked out for me,” she shares.