Home / TV / Ailing actor Ashiesh Roy says 'soon I will have to stop dialysis because I will be left with no money'

Ailing actor Ashiesh Roy says ‘soon I will have to stop dialysis because I will be left with no money’

Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy said that he is struggling to pay for his dialysis sessions and might have to stop his treatment due to lack of money.

tv Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ashiesh Roy is facing a financial crunch and is unable to afford his expensive treatment.
Ashiesh Roy is facing a financial crunch and is unable to afford his expensive treatment.
         

Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, who has worked in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Jeannie Aur Juju and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has been battling a kidney ailment for months now. Recently, he was discharged from hospital as he could not afford to pay the bills. In a new interview, he said that he requires a surgery, which costs Rs 1 lakh but has no money for it.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ashiesh said that he is choosing to stay home as he can ‘either afford dialysis or the hospital expenses’. He said that though he is on the path to recovery as most of the excess water in his body has been removed, he has been told about a ‘new expense’.

To remove the excess water from Ashiesh’s body, the doctors have inserted a temporary catheter into his neck, which will be shifted to a different side after ten dialysis sessions. “It is causing great difficulty because it is poking like an antenna. I told the doctor to remove it but he said it can be only removed through surgery after 10 dialysis and the entire process will cost me Rs 1 lakh. My main problem this time is money. I am facing a great financial crisis,” he said.

Also read | Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

Ashiesh said he must go for four dialysis sessions a week, with each session costing him Rs 2000, which is slowly draining all his funds. “Today only I have deposited Rs 1 lakh for my dialysis. But slowly all my money is getting over and I think very soon I will have to stop my dialysis because I will be left with no money. The doctors have informed me that the excess water from my body has been removed but my kidneys have been damaged and for my body to function I need a kidney transplant,” he said.

However, Ashiesh cannot get a kidney transplant for at least six months, as there is high risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, he has ‘no other option’ but to continue spending huge amounts on dialysis.

Ashiesh has received financial support from several members of the industry, including filmmakers Luv Ranjan, Hansal Mehta, Habib Faisal and Vijay Krishna Acharya.

