Akhlaque Khan on facing financial crunch amid lockdown: My survival mode is on, I’m reworking my strategy

tv

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:51 IST

Actor-writer Akhlaque Khan married his Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha co-star Jayashree Venketaramanan just before the lockdown. After dating for seven years, the couple went ahead with a court marriage on March 3 and had only started to enjoy this new phase, when Covid-19 crisis struck, leading to lockdown and work getting stalled. And much like others, they are also dealing with difficulties, but in Khan’s words, with “smiles and laughter”.

“To be honest we are concerned about work and money. We both have been taking a little slow at the work front. While Jayashree was in talks for a show, I was concentrating on my writing (short films and dialogues for web), and then this happened. But we are keeping calm,” he says.

They also faced difficulties to paying their rent too and Khan says that they have been using all their savings but wonders then till when they can. “We both belong to middle class families. Our parents are retired and we don’t want to take their help. Thankfully, in between I got to shoot an ad from home which helped. We’ve made delayed rent payments. My landlady is a friend, she understands and gave us a concession,” he shares.

Happy with the industry going back to work soon, Khan says it won’t be an easy ride for many. “There will be budget constraints. Newcomers, who are ready to work in lesser amount, will be in advantage. But actors who have been here for long will have to compromise especially on the remuneration front to stay afloat,” he adds.

Earlier Khan wasn’t thinking of taking up projects on TV as his writing work was keeping him occupied. “But now I’ll. My survival mode is on. I’m reworking my strategy,” he quips.

All these are reasons enough to stress one out but Khan is keeping his cool. “As actors, we go through a lot of insecurities which prepare us well. So while we are planning out things financially, emotionally we are keeping the spirits high with our videos. Poetry also helps me vent my emotions. Most importantly as a couple, we end up laughing more than fighting. Jayashree makes me happy,” he says.

Some of Khan’s industry friends have told them to reach out for help and he says, “They had helped me before as well when my sister fell ill. I know they are there. But right now we’re managing. There was a point when I went into depression and had sought help. So I’ve seen enough bad days. I’m thinking of putting it out on social media that there is a talented actor looking for work but I guess given my image I won’t be taken seriously (laughs).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more