Home / TV / Akshay, from Indian Matchmaking, reveals why he called off his engagement

In a video shared by Netflix India, Akshay spoke about why he called off the engagement with Radhika.

tv Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay at his ‘roka’ ceremony on Indian Matchmaking.
The only participant in Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking who came close to finding a life partner was Akshay. But despite a ‘roka’ ceremony having been performed, it was soon learned that Akshay had broken off his engagement with Radhika, a woman from Udaipur, chosen from among the many options that Akshay had been presented with.

In a video shared by Netflix India, Akshay said that he called off the engagement not because there was anything ‘wrong with’ Radhika, but because he couldn’t bring himself to hold a conversation with her. “When I met her we tried talking, till the ritual happened. The entire night I couldn’t sleep. I’m just like ‘what is going on with my life’.”

Akshay in the show is shown to be perpetually pestered by his mother to find a bride. He was 25 during filming. “I couldn’t even hold a conversation with this girl for five minutes,” he said. “So how am I supposed to spend the rest of my life with her?”

Also read: Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia reacts to not being able to match a single person on the Netflix show

To the Los Angeles Times, Akshay had said after the show’s premiere, “A few days later, there were some things which we found out that did not go down well with us, and eventually I called it off.” But in the new video, he said, “It’s not that there’s something wrong with the person, it’s just that we’re two completely different people, I can’t see myself spending the rest of my life with her.”

He said that after thinking about it, he told his parents that he can’t go through with the marriage. “It’s like a burden (lifted). I feel so free,” he said, about coming clean.

Like Akshay, none of the participants in the show ended up with a life partner. Matchmaker Sima Taparia told Hindustan Times that she’s disappointed by this, but that ‘it’s all up to destiny’.

