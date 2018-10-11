Amanda Peet knows how Game of Thrones ends, watch her squirm when asked about it

Actor Amanda Peet, who is married to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, knows how the show ends. Peet appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where the hosts pestered her to reveal secrets about the hit HBO show.

Every nugget of information about Game of Thrones is hungrily lapped up by its passionate fanbase. With the show heading into a much-anticipated final season in 2019, excitement is at an all time high. Every leaked set picture is dissected and even one shot of brand new footage became a trending topic online.

Speaking at the show, a visibly uncomfortable Peet said, “I don’t want to go down this road right now.” When asked if she knew how it ends, she said, “I know what happens and I feel very uncomfortable that I know what happens.”

Peet kept looking to the side and trying to evade the question by covering her ears and holding her head in her hands. She finished by saying, “I’m going to have to go now.”

Benioff is the co-creator and co-lead writer of the show, which premiered in 2011 and has gone on to become a ratings juggernaut for HBO. Several spin-offs are being planned, with the first one - a prequel set thousands of years before the events of GoT - in active development.

