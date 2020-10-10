Anas Rashid on his comeback: I’ve played a loving husband, an obedient son and now I want to play an ideal father

Ever since his show Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji went off air in 2017, Anas Rashid has been conspicuous by his absence from the TV space. While he took a break to be with his family and settle down, the actor was also in talks for a show earlier this year, but corona outbreak played spoilt sport.

“I was in Mumbai with my parents, wife and daughter, and travelled to Punjab in June, as my parents wanted to come back home and their annual medical check up was due. At that time, I was in talks for something, but that didn’t work out,” he says.

Now that shoots have resumed, Rashid tells us that he’s contemplating to make a comeback.

“I’ve been getting offers for both fiction and reality shows, but I’ve been sceptical as my family’s safety is of utmost importance. Now I’m ready to take the plunge but in a measured manner. I’ve already started the process,” says the actor, who in between worked in the Gurdas Maan-starrer Nankana (2018), where he played the antagonist.

While Rashid’s fans have been waiting for his next on TV, the actor shares, “Diya Aur Baati Hum went on for years and Sooraj’s character has been etched in everyone’s memory. And I started getting similar offers after it ended. You do get stereotyped on TV easily. So I decided to take a break till something worthwhile comes my way.”

Ask him about the kind of roles he’s inclined towards, and if he’s alright with pay cuts being imposed in Covid times, and he says, “Yes. This pay cut is for everyone’s good. As far as roles are concerned, I’ve already played a negative role on TV (Kahiin To Hoga) and realised that it doesn’t suit my persona given how viewers reacted to my character. In (Dharti Ka Veer Yodha) Prithviraj Chauhan, I played a hero, who was a good fighter. I’ve also portrayed romantic parts, played a loving husband, an obedient son in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Now I want to play an ideal father on TV.”

Explaining what he means by an idea father, the 40-year-old refers to Anupam Kher’s role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). “He loved and cared for his son but also let his son live his life. Woh ek dost bhi hai, pyar bhi karte hai aur zaroorat pe sakti bhi bartatey hai,” he quips.

Meanwhile, apart from TV, Rashid is ready to explore Punjabi films, too, however, TV is where his heart lies. On discussions around regressive content on the tube, he opines, “We must highlight the good in our society through our narratives and I think we’re already doing that. There’s an interesting mix on TV. One needs to understand that TV works on a daily basis so there’s lesser scope for experiment. Kuch zyada karenge to ulta bhi ho sakta hai.”

