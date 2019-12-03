Anil Kapoor shares hilarious video of Bill Gates explaining internet to David Letterman in 1995: ‘It’s the big new thing’

tv

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates explaining the internet to TV host David Letterman in 1995. Anil posted the almost two-minute video on Twitter, and wrote alongside it, “Look what I found on The Internet. In 1995, only two years after the worldwide web was born, @BillGates tried to explain ‘The Internet’ to #DavidLetterman.”

In the video, a sceptical Letterman challenges Gates to convince him of the internet’s relevance. “It’s easy to criticise something you don’t fully understand,” Letterman says, “What am I missing here, what do I need?”

In 1995, only two years after the worldwide web was born, @BillGates tried to explain ‘The Internet’ to #DavidLetterman. pic.twitter.com/5EmCC1Guhy — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 1, 2019

“It’s the big new thing,” Gates says. “It’s become a place where people can publish their own information... It’s wild what’s going on; you can send electronic mail to people.” Letterman asks Gates, after citing an example of listening to a baseball game online, what makes the internet different from the radio. “You can listen to the game any time,” Gates explains, suggesting that the recording can be stored for later. Letterman then wonders what makes it different from a tape recorder.

“And the rest was history,” one person replied to Anil’s tweet. “Baba jhakaas,” wrote another. Several people wondered if Gates would be able to explain the internet more lucidly now. Gates was profiled in a new Netflix documentary series, while Letterman hosts a talk show on the streaming service. He recently interviewed actor Shah Rukh Khan in an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was met with similar criticism for the host’s lack of understanding of both SRK and India.

Anil most recently starred in Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti. He will next be seen in Malang and Takht.

