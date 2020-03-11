Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photo with boyfriend Vicky Jain from Holi 2020, calls it ‘colours of love’

tv

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain looked très loved-up in a new picture shared by her on Instagram. The picture, taking during their Holi celebrations, was captioned, “Cheers to the colours of love.”

Fans showered Ankita and Vicky’s photo with love. “Happy holi to beautiful couple,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. Another commented, “U guys get me speechless every single time.”

On Tuesday, Ankita shared adorable pictures with Vicky and wrote, “Happy holi everyone from us to all of you,” along with a series of heart emojis. The couple was seen wearing white ethnic outfits and doused in colours.

Ankita also shared a number of photos with her friends, as they celebrated Holi. “Hello dosto,” she wrote in her caption.

In July last year, Ankita had shared a picture of Vicky going down on one knee and proposing to her. She had followed it up with pictures of herself pretending to act pricey and captioned them, “I will think about it.” She had also shared a picture collage of them and had written, “When a weirdo meets weirdo.”

Speculation was rife that Ankita and Vicky were planning to tie the knot. However, she had refuted the rumours and said in an interview last year, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.”

Ankita, who became a household name with the popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, made her Bollywood debut last year with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was most recently seen in a pivotal role in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

