Ankita Lokhande responds to dating rumours with Vicky Jain, says she is in love

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande was rumoured to be dating businessman Vicky Jain. The actor had, however, stayed away from commenting on her relationship. However, she has now confessed that she is in love and if there was something more, she would speak about it at the right time.

Speaking of Vicky, she told Bombay Times, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

She was also asked about the wedding to which she responded, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.”

She also spoke of love and said, “Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. I believe in giving love to everyone, including my family, dogs and myself, and not just the person I get married to. Relationships are very important, because that’s the bond you share with someone and that’s how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films.”

The actor previously dated Sushant Singh Rajput while the two were still working on their television show Pavitra Rishta. They announced their break up in 2016. Recently, when Ankita had shared the first look from her film Manikarnika, Sushant had wished her good luck on social media.

Ankita plays a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is slated to release on January 25.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 15:46 IST