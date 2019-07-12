Ankita Lokhande shares an adorable post for boyfriend Vicky Jain, see pic

Actor Ankita Lokhande is in love and wants the world to know it. Her Instagram posts with boyfriend Vicky Jain are full of love and speak commitment. The actor’s latest picture is further proof of it.

Sharing a picture of herself blushing as she takes a selfie, Ankita wrote: “She can talk about him all day but when he is actually around she is speechless.......” In the picture, Ankita is looking downwards and writes in third person about it.

Earlier this month, Ankita had shared a bunch of pictures with Vicky where he seems to be proposing to her. Sharing some of them, she had simply written: “I will think about it.” In the pictures, the couple is out in the woods, perhaps for a morning jog as they wear sports casuals -- sweatshirt, T-shirt, track bottoms and sneakers.

Earlier, a video of Ankita kissing Vicky at a party had gone viral. The video clip was shared by her TV co-star Arjun Bijlani. Ankita was previously in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years. The couple, who met during the making of Pavitra Rishta, parted ways in 2016. Ankita seems to have put all of it behind her as she is much-in-love with Vicky and according to recent reports, the couple has bought an 8-BKH flat in Mumbai, which is currently under construction.

Ankita made an impressive debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and appeared in a small but significant role of Jhalkari Bai.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:33 IST