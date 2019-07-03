Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend proposes to her, actor says ‘I will think about it’. See pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain’s relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. However, a set of pictures shared by Ankita on Twitter on Tuesday, reveal that the couple is willing to take their relationship to the next level.

Sharing the pictures with Vicky, Ankita wrote: “I will think about it.” In one of the four pictures, Vicky, a businessman by profession, is proposing to her. A happy Ankita stands next to him, smiling. There are surrounded by greenery and are in gym clothes.

I will think about it😛😛😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/BZqLoz4I1X — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 2, 2019

While there had been rumours before, in April this year, a picture surfaced online where Ankita was seen kissing Vicky. Clicked by her TV colleague Arjun Bijlani, the video clip was from a wedding. Later, there were reports that the couple had reportedly invested in an 8-BHK apartment in Mumbai, which is under construction.

There have also been reports about a possible wedding in December. When asked, Ankita had told Bombay Times: “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

Ankita had been in a long relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both met while working on their show, Pavitra Rishta and soon began dating. However, after years of being in a relationship, they broke up in 2016. Ankita, reportedly, took a long time to get over it.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with this year’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While her role, that of Jhalkari Bai, wasn’t a long one, she was appreciated for her acting.

