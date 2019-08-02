Ankita Lokhande shares poolside pic with boyfriend on his birthday, says ‘truly yours and only yours’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:59 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande has wished her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, and her mother, on their birthday. Both of them share the same birthday, Ankita wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a series of pictures.

First, in a post about Vicky, she wrote, “Happy birthday to you Mr.Jain. Wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs.” The actor shared eight pictures in the post, which seem to be from a vacation. Some of them show the couple chilling in a pool, while others are solo shots of Vicky, either standing in the rain or posing for the camera.

Ankita’s second post, for her mother, was captioned, “Maa it’s ur birthday too today and it’s such a gr8 feeling that the 2most important people of my life share the same birth date. Maza aa gaya life main. Maa wish u a many happy returns of the day .. god bless u with good health and very very happy life ahead and may I always be the reason for ur happiness.” The accompanying set of pictures ranges from group photos to throwback pics from her mother’s youth.

Several of Ankita’s television industry colleagues left comments under the posts. While Yuvika Chaudhary and Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Happy birthday aunty,” Aparna Dixit wrote, “Some things are meant to be.”

Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana movie review: In case you’d forgotten, Sonakshi Sinha is no Ayushmann Khurrana

In July, Ankita had shared on Instagram that Vicky had popped the question to her. “I will think about it,” she’d captioned the four-picture post. There have also been reports about a possible wedding in December. When asked, Ankita had told Bombay Times: “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 15:58 IST