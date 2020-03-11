Rohit Shetty says people praise Jason Statham and Vin Diesel from Fast & Furious films but question his action scenes

bollywood

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is synonymous with grand action sequences, which often have fancy cars flying in the air. He responded to the memes and jokes about him rewriting the laws of physics, as well as critics questioning the same, in an interview with Film Companion.

“Where action is concerned, everybody goes over-the-top,” Rohit said, adding that Hollywood films are lauded for the same unbelievable action scenes. “In Fast & Furious, Jason Statham literally pushes a missile. Everyone praised it. In Fast & Furious 8, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lightly brushes a missile aside,” he said.

Rohit went on to say that if he attempted to do the same thing, critics would pounce on him. “Have you watched the promo of Fast & Furious 9? Vin Diesel’s car swung from one cliff to another with the support of just one cable),” he said.

Currently, Rohit is gearing up for the release of his next, Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Akshay, who will be seen as the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, will join forces with Inspector Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) to foil a massive terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the film.

Sooryavanshi has a jaw-dropping stunt in which Akshay hangs from a flying helicopter. Reportedly, 90 per cent of the action sequences did not feature any special effects.

Recently, Rohit was in the eye of a storm after he reportedly said that no one would notice Katrina in an action sequence featuring Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer. After netizens slammed him for his remarks, Katrina came to his defence. “Dear Friends and well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING’,” she added.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

