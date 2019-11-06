Anup Soni on Baahubali Before The Beginning web series: ‘Everything has to look big since it’s Baahubali’

tv

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:23 IST

Anup Soni is back as the host of one of the longest running crime shows, Crime Patrol but would be wary of featuring on a daily soap. The actor has quite a lot of interesting projects on his plate including a Marathi period drama and the much anticipated web series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning. Anup believes the show will live up to the expectations of the audience and will revolve around the rise of Sivagami, the queen of Mahishmati.

The actor spoke to Hindustan Times about his return to the small screen but why it’s the films and the digital platforms that are keeping him busy these days. Excerpts:

You are finally back on television.

I have returned on Crime Patrol but for limited days as I have other commitments as well. So that’s the arrangement we have made.

Anup Soni as the host of TV show, Crime Patrol.

Does it feel like an achievement as the show has aired around 1800 episodes so far?

I won’t call it an achievement. It’s a feeling of gratitude that people have loved our show and have liked and appreciated what we have been doing.

What differentiates Crime Patrol from the other crime shows as many more have come up on the digital platforms?

I would say that it is the only genuine, realistically made crime show. As an audience member, I feel that it’s the most genuine crime shows on television. As far as the treatment of the case files are concerned, we stick to the original case. We don’t try to sensationalise it or make it too unnecessarily dramatic. Yes, the style of narration is dramatic but the content of the case is as real as the case.

Do the stories affect you personally?

They used to and even now there are certain stories that affect me when I reach home. I have started taking them in a very positive way as somehow I feel and even say it on the show that crime is not the solution to anything. When I will believe in the same thing, then only I will be able to convince my audience that you might be having 10,000 problems but don’t even think of committing a crime.

You have also worked in similar genre, the web show Bombers.

Bombers is absolutely different, it’s a fictional show. It is about a builder who wants to grab a football ground to construct a multi-storey multiplex. It revolves around his fight with those who are passionate about football. I am the only antagonist in the story.

Is it a purely negative character because we haven’t seen you playing an antagonist...

Absolutely, but if you watch the series till the end, you will realise that it’s indeed a very negative character. Negative doesn’t mean a typical villain kind of role. It is simply doing something against the wish of many people. If a builder wants to make a building on a playground, he will obviously be seen as a bad guy. My character goes all out to get what he wants.

I am doing a couple of more series where I am playing a negative character. I am trying to do roles in which people have never seen me before. There is a Marathi period drama, Fatteshikast coming on November 15, which revolves around a chapter of Shivaji’s life. I am the main antagonist but my character is in Hindi. I play a Mughal and that guy is a bad guy.

Anup Soni will be seen in the upcoming web series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning.

When can we expect the Baahubali web series to arrive on Netflix?

It should be out in early 2020. It’s being made on a very big scale in terms of the standards of a web series. The movie was of 2.5 hours, the series might be of 6-8 hours and it depends on the number of seasons. It will definitely be different from the film. In a web series, you need many characters to push the story for many episodes. Everything has to look big since its Bahubali.

Also read: Malaika Arora gives zero to Janhvi Kapoor in fashion quiz, Arjun Kapoor’s yoga skills are out at duck too

Tell us something about your role.

Here, I play a nice guy.

Your character in Balika Vadhu was very popular. Would you like to play something similar again?

I wouldn’t like to repeat it but if the character is nice and progressive, I would love to do it. It depends on the script. As of now I am now open to television soaps.

A lot of new work is happening now. I recently did three short films and I had very different roles in all of them. My looks, my characters were all very different from each other. Daily soap traps you in a character that you have to play for a very long time. In a short film, you are playing a character for a certain number of days and then you can move ahead and play a different role. Even if it is very interesting, it continues to be on a certain level after a period of time. It can’t go beyond that particular point. It doesn’t give you growth as an actor, you don’t add anything to your career. When you play various characters, you learn while working.

Follow @htshowbiz for more