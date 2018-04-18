At Enge Veetu Mapillai final, Arya says he wants time but Twitter isn’t amused

Enge Veetu Mapillai, a reality TV show on Colors Tamil, featured actor Arya looking for a bride through the show. He requested women who were interested in him to call a toll free number and 16 women were selected to take part in the show. On Tuesday, Arya’s show came to an end, only the actor did not choose his bride from the three finalists -- Susana, Agatha and Seetha -- but instead left the audience shocked by saying he needed to spend more time with the three girls to decide.

Arya said, “I am not ready to hurt any of the other two contestants by choosing one girl and leaving out the other two girls. More than a day to rejoice for the life partner whom I may select, it might become a day of a huge shock for the other two girls. I am not ready to take such a painful decision on a stage like this. If I take the final call today, it might be a very frustrating day for the parents also and the families of the other two girls, whom I may have to leave out.”

He added, “I shortlisted Susana, Agatha and Seetha and visited their homes to interact with their parents and family members. But, I still feel that I should spend more time with these three girls on a personal level before making the final decision. Because, this is not just about my life alone, it also involves considerations of parents and family members from both the sides. After further considerations, I would reveal the name of my soulmate name very soon.”

While the three contestants accepted his decision graciously, audience were in no mood to accept Arya’s decision. Many trolls pointed out that this was not a reality show, but a show that treated women like a toy. Lyricist Vivek lashed out against the actor and the channel regarding the show and wrote on Twitter, “Enga Veetu Maapillai. Seriously? At times wen women(even an 8yr old) r taken 4 granted, showing der attitude in such poor light s atrocious. They r shown as if marrying Mr Arya is y dey wer born for. I m sure our tamil girls hav more dignity than dat. Stop Exploitation 4 Gods sake.”

Some on even Twitter even held placards that read “Girls are not Toy.”

Best friendzoner of the year goes to Arya #EngaVeetuMapillai pic.twitter.com/KkQZWZkwnC — Mia (@Miaellaworld) April 17, 2018

If you do have plans for part 2 of #EngaVeetuMaapillai then pls consider me, on finals I will say I'm already married 😁 #ColorsTvTamil — Meganathan (Maggi) (@maggiyoyo) April 17, 2018

@arya_offl you HAD to do that.

Now all I hear from my mom is how @ColorsTV faked the whole tv show and cheated all viewers just to get the TRP up and showbiz going. #EngaVeetuMapillai . pic.twitter.com/GBOcLgExcT — Mohan Rajan (@mohancool001) April 17, 2018

Wonderful content for all the #MEMES creator out there! *one week ku wachi selayam (*pls excuse for typo) #EngaVeetuMapillai 0 — Meganathan (Maggi) (@maggiyoyo) April 17, 2018

#EngaVeetuMapillai

It was all superficial.There is nothing real in reality shows. I am sure he will marry none of them. pic.twitter.com/3enr7NLX33 — Mythili Sudarsan (@MythiliSudarsan) April 17, 2018

Ya u r right #EngaVeetuMapillai @arya_offl u lost all my respect I will not say u hve to Marry Susana ..but if u knw before itself means u hve to eliminate her 1 mon back.why did u bring her son frm Canada to see this disappointment..poor boy — Nancy (@Nancy_gracy) April 17, 2018

Enge Veetu Mapillai began airing on February 16 with 16 girls participating in a show to win Arya’s heart and become his bride. The show format is adapted from the Hindi show, ‘Rakhi Sawant ka Swayamvar’.

