Bollywood young stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are all set to make their debut at the ‘super’ episode of Koffee with Karan. The host of the show and televisions’ favourite anchor, Karan Johar ,has been actively sharing various videos and pictures from the sets of the show.

He recently took to his official Instagram account to tease the audience with a picture of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal posing with him. The post read, “ With the talented actors and super fun boys!!! @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09! Super episode of #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar.”

Ayushmann looked dapper in blue and orange jacket while Vicky looked suave in a grey-striped blazer, waistcoat teamed with a black round neck shirt. On the other hand, Karan rocked his look with a velvet green jacket. The sixth season of the chat show premiered on Sunday with Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the guests on the opening episode.

The second episode promises to be a fun-filled ride as it will feature actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. In a preview episode, Akshay can be seen asking Ranveer about the wedding to which the Bajirao Mastani actor replies, “Aap suit silwa lo” (Get a suit tailored for yourself). The preview also hints at how Ranveer is getting on Akshay’s nerves and testing his patience with his witty one liners and overexcited attitude.

Apart from them, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, ABCD 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah will also be a part of upcoming episodes of the show.

