Bandish Bandits trailer: Tradition plays spoilsport in this duet between music and love, watch video

tv

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:08 IST

The last time we saw Naseeruddin Shah as a singer and musician seeped in tradition, the year was 1999 and the film was Sarfarosh. Almost two decades later, he returns as a classical musician in Bandish Bandits who will not allow anyone to debase the musical traditions of his family, including his own blood.

The Amazon Prime original is about a pop sensation Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) looking for her next chartbuster. With a flop to her name, she thinks a jugalbandi with the classical musician Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) can get her the hit she so desperately needs. The two strike a deal – they will ‘roleplay’ as a couple as thy create music together. However, Radhe’s grandfather, played by Naseer, and the legacy he stands for, comes in their way. The trailer was launched on Naseeruddin Shah’s birthday on Monday.

The 10-part series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. The music for the show has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Love Per Square Foot’s Anand Tiwari, the series will stream from August 4.

“While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real,” the director said in a statement. Bindra said though the elements of the show are rooted in Indian values, Bandish Bandits is a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. “We can’t wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music,” he added.