Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Vibhuti Narayan steps into Mehmood’s shoes to recreate Chatur Naar

Actor Aasif Sheikh, better known as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, will step into the shoes of iconic comedian Mehmood as the producers of the show recreate the hit song Ek Chatur Naar from the cult comedy, Padosan.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Aasif as saying, “Recreating Mehmood’s magic wasn’t easy, I had to closely follow his mannerisms and comic timing to bring the character to life.” In the song from Padosan (1968), a love-struck Mehmood challenged Sunil Dutt to a musical duel in a bid to impress their common love interest, Saira Banu.

Also read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to train in Israel for Krav Maga, Shraddha too has ‘slick, international’ action, says director

A per the report, Angoori bhabhi (Shivangi Atre) wants to learn classical Carnatic music but her husband Manmohan Tiwari refuses to allow her to hire a tutor. When neighbour and Angoori Bhabhi’s admirer overhears the conversation, he transforms into a music teacher on the lines of Mehmoood’s character from Padosan, complete with a bald pate, dhoti and kurta, the tabloid added.

Aasif was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat where he played the star’s brother-in-law. Aasif and Salman previously worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Bandhan, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The two were last seen together in the 2006 film Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar.

”Recreating this cinematic classic has been an amazing experience,” Shubhangi told the English daily.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:18 IST