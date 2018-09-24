Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue

There were speculations that Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will be one of the participants on Bigg Boss 12, after the couple accompanied host Salman Khan as he launched the show in Goa. The comedienne even confirmed the rumour and said, “The audience will get to see us the way we are.”

But surprisingly, Bharti and Harsh did not enter the Bigg Boss house on September 16, when India’s most successful – and most controversial – reality show returned with its 12th season. Now, fresh reports say the duo has been diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised.

According to a report in Spotboye, detailed check-ups and blood tests revealed Bharti and Harsh have dengue. After their doctor reportedly advised them to get admitted to a hospital, the couple was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The doctors have kept the couple under observation for now and they are expected to stay in the hospital until they show signs of improvement.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were the only contestants who were introduced by Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa. While speaking to media with Salman, Bharti had joked that the only reason she is doing the show is money. She and Harsh were also a part of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi and she had quipped that the channel has been sustaining her lifestyle ever since she got married. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Goa.

“After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise,” Bharti told Indian Express in an interview.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:18 IST