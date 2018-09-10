Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh reveal strategy for Salman Khan show

If Bharti Singh is around, laughter won’t be far behind. The stand-up comedian and husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been confirmed as the first jodi to enter Bigg Boss 12. They were the only contestants who were introduced by Salman Khan at the show’s launch in Goa last week.

Till now, Bharti has been the one with all the jokes but given Bigg Boss format, we will get to know the real her. While speaking to media with Salman, Bharti had joked that the only reason she is doing the show is money. She and Harsh were also a part of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi and she had quipped that the channel has been sustaining her lifestyle ever since she got married.

Giving yet another quotable quote to Indian Express, the comedian has now said that she has special plans for Bigg Boss. “After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise,” she told the daily.

On a serious note, the couple also revealed its strategy. Haarsh accepted they are scared, “Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.”

Bharti revealed that they will play cool during Bigg Boss 12. “We have decided that we will maintain our patience. Haarsh tells me that how many days will you survive just by making people laugh. But I know I won’t react until provoked. Also, I will have my own personal shoulder to cry on, so I am sorted. As for Haarsh, it’s a paid holiday for him. His wife will be there to take care of him throughout,” she said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:53 IST