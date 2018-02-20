Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra ties the knot in Delhi. See pics

Looks like the wedding season is far from over. Not just big Bollywood stars, TV’s big names are also tying the knot. After Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy’s Rajasthan wedding, it is Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Chopra who has gotten hitched. The actor married Hitisha in a low-key ceremony in New Delhi, according to a report in Zoom.

The wedding was a private affair which saw only family and close friends in attendance. Bride Hitisha wore a deep red heavily embroidered lehenga choli (Indian blouse and large skirt) while Gaurav chose a plain cream-coloured sherwani (long close-fitted coat) with an embroidered maroon shawl to go with it. The wedding was attended by TV sweethearts, Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal, the report adds.

The news took everyone by surprise, as the weddings of other TV stars such as Aashka Goradia, Bharti Singh and Gautam Rode recently, were pretty loud affairs, with the wedding ceremonies spread over several days.

Gaurav, it may be mentioned, has had two public affairs in the past — one with Naagin actor Mouni Roy and the other with actor Narayani Shastri.

He gained recognition for his roles like Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, Abhay Singh Ranawat and Samay. As a contestant of 10th season of Bigg Boss, he was among the most-talked about participants along with VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra Raut.

