Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth enters Salman Khan’s show, wife in tears

As Salman Khan put it, Sreesanth has been rumoured to enter Bigg Boss for years but it is only this year that he decided to take the plunge. Sreesanth himself said that he is going inside Bigg Boss 12 house thanks to wife Bhuvneshwari, who is a big fan.

Talking about his wife, the former cricketer said she decided to marry him when he was going through the toughest phase of his life. “Sreesanth is a true friend, there is nothing he will not do for people he loves,” was what she said. She, however, had one caveat – whatever happens, he should not shave his head. Shaving one’s head has been a common task inside Bigg Boss house in the past seasons.

Sreesanth was banned for life by BCCI after being found guilty for spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League in 2013. The cricketer started his second innings in the entertainment industry after that. He has done Malayalam films such as Big Picture and Team 5 as wll as a Hindi film, Aksar 2.

Before Bigg Boss 12, he also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. Not just entertainment, he also tried his hand at politics. He contested from Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Assembly elections on a BJP ticket but lost.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 23:43 IST