Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau’s mother passes away

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:48 IST

Amid the din and bustle of Bigg Boss 14, comes a sad news - former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, aka Hindustani Bhau, has lost his mother.

Hindustani Bhau was a part of Bigg Boss 13. After spending several months in the house with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and others in the house, he was evicted in December 2019. Sidharth went on to win Bigg Boss 13.

After his elimination, he had said how his exit had been planned. He also spoke of his ugly fight with Sidharth then. Speaking to Amar Ujala, he had said: “Arti is Sidharth’s friend but she had a panic attack because of him, I yelled at him and told him that he has no manners, does not know how to behave with women. Abusing women and maligning their character is your standard. You are a TV star but I am much better than you.”

He also explained how after spending months inside the house, he was missing his mother. He had told Times Now: “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.”

Hindustani Bhau has always been controversial character - while inside the house, he had once said Mahira Sharma was ‘bade hothon wali chipkali’ (lizard with fat lips), a comment that was slammed by all. Speaking to Spotboye Mahira’s mother had said: “I am extremely disturbed with his (Hindustani Bhau) comments. One should have a command on his language especially when you are being seen on National TV. I am very disappointed that he is calling my daughter lizard and commenting on her lips size just to make his video entertaining. I was very happy when he entered the house and called my daughter her younger sister. But with his latest act, I just want to ask how can a brother make fun of his own sister on such a big platform just to get some footage?” He had received a fair amount of negative coverage during that time.

Only recently in August this year, he again ran into controversy when his Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines. His account was reported by several Instagram users for, what they said, was promoting hate speech and violence.

