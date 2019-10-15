Bigg Boss 13 Day 16 preview: Asim Riaz fights with Rashami Desai, tries to pull her out of her bed

tv

The first finale is fast approaching and every contestant seems to be trying out different ways to cement their position inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After facing fierce competition, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma once again get nominated. As the journey inside the house appears to be getting intense, the housemates are slowly realising who is actually loyal and who is putting up pretences.

Waking up participants to the energetic song, Muqabala Muqabala, Bigg Boss hints at the intense competition that’s in store for them. Once again, a strong verbal attack is made at Rashami over her pessimism while cooking. The real fight starts when Asim ferociously attacks Rashami with the choicest of statements. Nagging her at every stage, Asim gets aggressive and tries to pull Rashami out of her bed.

Soon after, Paras takes over and tries to fight Asim off. Shehnaz, who’s always around during such times, is back to supporting Asim and even instigates him further. Mahira tries to pacify the two fighting men and asks Asim to calm down. A miffed Asim ends ups snapping at her for calling him her brother whenever she finds it convenient.

As the day progresses, Bigg Boss announces the ‘Toy Factory task’ which comes with an advantage for the girls. One girl from the winning team will not only be the queen of the house but will also get a chance to win a ticket to the mid-season finale.

The housemates are divided into two groups- Shukla’s and Chhabra’s. Aarti, Shefali, Shehnaz and Asim are in Shukla’s team while Devoleena, Rashami, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represent Chhabra’s. Sporadically, raw materials are sent through a container in the garden area and only two members from each group can enter the container and grab the maximum raw material.

At regular intervals, Bigg Boss gives them an order to prepare a consignment in a limited period of time. After stuffing cotton in 10 toys, the leader of the opponent team has to inspect the toys and mark it as accepted or rejected. The toys marked as accepted will only be considered and the judgment will be given basis the number of those toys produced. Once the letter with instructions is read, the contestants discuss their strategies in order to win the game and the advantages that come with it. Shukla’s team crafts a clear strategy, even if they win, no one from their team will become the queen. They will also make sure that the opponent team also does not get the advantage either.

The first buzzer rings and Bigg Boss adds a twist to the game. He suddenly increases the number of soft toys to 60. Sidharth Shukla and Asim from team Shukla’s and Siddharth Dey and Devoleena from team Chhabra’s decide to rush in to grab the raw materials. Devoleena leaves the raw materials she collected unguarded and Asim steals it in the nick of the time. Calling out his theft, an upset Devoleena refuses to let the matter go.

Later, Team Shukla’s requests Paras to inspect the soft toys made by his team. Paras decides to reject all of it and Sidharth gets furious. In a fit of rage, Sidharth also ends up rejecting all the toys made by Chhabra’s.

