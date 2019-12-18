e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13 day 72 written update episode 72 December 17: Rashami fights with Arhaan-Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz fights with Sidharth-Paras

Bigg Boss 13 day 72 written update episode 72 December 17: Rashami fights with Arhaan-Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz fights with Sidharth-Paras

Bigg Boss 13 day 72 written update episode 72 December 17: Shehnaaz Gill was upset that both Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra supported Mahira over her. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, fought with Shefali Bagga and Arhaan.

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill had a bad day inside the house on Tuesday's episode.
On Tuesday’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai lost their cool often and both were seen yelling and fighting inside the house.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz crying over it all. Mahira began crying after Vishal charged at Paras. Paras kept saying time and again that he loves only her while Mahira kept saying she did not want wrong interpretations. She even went on her bed and Paras tried his best to make her understand that she must simply ignore others.

Rashami and Arhaan’s recent decision to take a break from each other gave way for further speculations. Meanwhile, Sidharth began teasing Shefali Bagga and tried to play cupid between her and Arhaan.

Shefali Bagga felt gloomy over Sidharth’s words. She told Rashami that it was extremely indecent of Sidharth to link her with Arhaan.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task and the housemates decided to play with true sportsmanship. Sidharth was chosen as the sanchalak.

During a break from the task, Shehnaz was upset when Paras said that Mahira should become the captain. Crying and throwing tantrums, Shehnaaz said she was hurt as Paras and Sidharth always ditched her. She was also hurt as Sidharth had once again accused her of flipping sides during the task. She told them, “Now I will flip, this is what you guys keep telling me all the time. Noone understands that even I can have emotions.”

Shefali was crying when Sidharth and Paras asked her. While she refused to elaborate, she said that someone from her team said something. When Shehnaaz asked about her, Sidharth said Bagga was upset as everyone now wanted to make Shehnaaz the captain.

When the teammates decided to pick one name who will be out of the task, Mahira named herself from her team while the other team had a huge fight regarding the name. Everyone in Rashami’s team wanted Bagga to be out of the game but she began crying and shouting, fighting with Madhurima and Rashami that she will not be out of the captaincy race.

Rashami walked out of the fight and when Arthaan went upto her, she yelled at him. “I do not want to talk to you. Why did you not speak anything at all, why did no one say anything.” Shefali Bagga then got up and broke all props of the task.

