Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo dies in Pune at 92

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo dies in Pune at 92

Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era alongwith Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Shriram Lagoo
Shriram Lagoo(Photo: Twitter)
         

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said.

He was 91.

“I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications,” playwright Satish Alekar told PTI.



As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”, and films such as “Pinjra” made him popular.

In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as “Ek Din Achanak”, “Gharonda” and “Lawaris”, to name a few.

Lagoo, affectionately known in theatre circles as `Doctor’, was also known for his progressive and rationalist views which he expressed without fear.

