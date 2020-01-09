e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t want to compete with women, Gauahar Khan says ‘What a chauvinist’

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t want to compete with women, Gauahar Khan says ‘What a chauvinist’

During the Bigg Boss 13 captaincy task on Wednesday, Paras Chhabra said he did not want to compete with Rashami Desai as he prefers competing with men.

tv Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan has slammed Paras for his sexist comments.
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan has slammed Paras for his sexist comments.
         

Paras Chhabra attracted criticism for his statements once again as he announced on Bigg Boss 13 episode on Wednesday night that he would rather compete with a man and he does not want to compete with a woman. Former Bigg Boss winner and an ardent fan of the show, Gauahar Khan led Twitterati in slamming Paras for his chauvinist comments.

It all began when only Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras were left as contenders during the captaincy task. Paras had Asim’s photo, Mahira had Paras’ photo and Asim had Rashami’s photo. As Asim asked Paras to burn his photo and kick him out of the captaincy race, Paras insisted he would like to compete with a man, hinting that Rashami is not worth his time as she is a woman.

Also read: Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in Meghna Gulzar’s impactful film

Later, Sidharth told Paras he must not let his male ego talk and issue statements that he does not want to compete with a woman. Paras tried to explain himself but Sidharth ended the discussion in a stern voice.

Responding to his statements, Gauahar tweeted, “What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !”

 

 

She added, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr.”

However, Paras also had his band of fans offering all the support he needed in the online war. “Guess what only one guy exposed all fakies be it in front of salman Or audience too.#ParasChhabra Is such a gamer yaar.. Isiliye sab usse jalte he Fans bhi or contestants bhi Too MuCh Fun#BB13 #BiggBoss13,” wrote one fan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News