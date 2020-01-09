Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t want to compete with women, Gauahar Khan says ‘What a chauvinist’

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:43 IST

Paras Chhabra attracted criticism for his statements once again as he announced on Bigg Boss 13 episode on Wednesday night that he would rather compete with a man and he does not want to compete with a woman. Former Bigg Boss winner and an ardent fan of the show, Gauahar Khan led Twitterati in slamming Paras for his chauvinist comments.

It all began when only Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras were left as contenders during the captaincy task. Paras had Asim’s photo, Mahira had Paras’ photo and Asim had Rashami’s photo. As Asim asked Paras to burn his photo and kick him out of the captaincy race, Paras insisted he would like to compete with a man, hinting that Rashami is not worth his time as she is a woman.

Later, Sidharth told Paras he must not let his male ego talk and issue statements that he does not want to compete with a woman. Paras tried to explain himself but Sidharth ended the discussion in a stern voice.

Responding to his statements, Gauahar tweeted, “What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !”

Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

She added, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr.”

However, Paras also had his band of fans offering all the support he needed in the online war. “Guess what only one guy exposed all fakies be it in front of salman Or audience too.#ParasChhabra Is such a gamer yaar.. Isiliye sab usse jalte he Fans bhi or contestants bhi Too MuCh Fun#BB13 #BiggBoss13,” wrote one fan.

