Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra celebrates birthday with friend Mahira Sharma in Chandigarh. Watch

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:43 IST

Bigg Boss 13 stars Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma celebrated his birthday in Chandiagarh. Pictures and videos from the mid-night celebrations have surfaced online.

In one of the videos online, Paras stands with Mahira in front of a low table on which is kept a huge cake. As friends sing ‘Happy Birthday’ song, Paras blows the candles and proceeds to cut the cake. Soon, Mahira steps in to help him in the process. Others can be seen clapping and making videos. Paras and Mahira are dressed in similar colours; while Paras wears a pair of black trousers and yellow and green T-shirt, Mahira has a black dress which she paired with a yellow long shirt.

In another picture, the two sit together as they can be seen interacting with friends. In another video, Mahira feeds Paras a piece of the cake and later, takes a bite herself.

Ever since Paras and Mahira appeared on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 last year, they emerged one of the hot favourites of the audience. Their friendship wasn’t a smooth ride at all as Paras reportedly had been in a relationship before he entered the house. Much bad blood was split between Paras and his former girlfriend Akanksha Puri around that time. Paras’ reputation took a beating after he decided to breakup with Akanksha, while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house. While there was extensive speculation that Mahira and he were indeed together, they have consistently maintained that they were good friends.

In an interview to ETimes, he had said that he was “never into double dating” and even after his break-up with Akanksha, he “won’t get into any new relationship”.

Calling Akanksha possessive, he had said, “I realised that she had problems when I was with my friends, her co-stars and friends. Soon, I stopped going out I used to just sit at home, work out and watch TV. I couldn’t hangout with my friends as she didn’t like it and she used to say that her friends didn’t like me so I had no option. I was very disturbed in my life because of all this. Also, we had age difference so our mentality did not match.”

Paras and Mahira maintain a rather cordial relationship and have reportedly shot for a music video as well.

