Bigg Boss 14: Carry Minati responds to reports of joining Salman Khan’s show, here’s a full list of tentative participants

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:35 IST

As Bigg Boss 14 gets ready to land on October 3, fans are already speculating who will enter the Salman Khan hosted show this year. One of the names doing the round online is that of YouTuber Carry Minati and he has finally responded. He also addressed many people trolling him over the reports.

During an online chat, Carry said, “Arre yaar, Sorry, maine tera dil dukha diya yaar. Mujhe maaf kar de. Jo insaan ja nahi raha use jabardasti bhej do aur use jute maaro chappal maro (My dear friend, I am sorry I broke your heart, Please forgive me. Force a person to enter the show when he isn't really going and then slam him for doing so). Nice job!.” A user had asked, “Bigg Boss kyu? Dude you are so cool, not meant for you.”

Another user asked him, “You were supposed to roast them, not join them.” Carry responded, “Aji kis kagaz pe likha hai that I have joined them? Wo kagaz dikha mujhe (Where is it written that I have joined them? Show me the papers).”

Carry also took to Twitter to categorically deny the rumours. “I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don’t believe in everything you read,” he wrote.”

I am not going in Bigg Boss!

Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

Apart from Carry, a few other names are also being speculated to be on the show. While Adhyayan Suman denied being a part of the show, Onir, Chahat Pandey and Rajeev Sen have also refuted similar rumours.

Adhyayan took to Twitter to clear the air and wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.” He tweeted after a fan wrote, “Please dont take part in big boss. I dont want you to fight in big boss for petty issues. Please live a dignified n respectful life. I want to watch you in movies not in Tv Shows. Keep smiling have a better year ahead. Thank You.” The actor replied, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal.”

Those who are expected to join the show include Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Vivian Dsena.

Promos of Bigg Bos 14 are already out as the show will begin on October 3. A recent statement by Colors TV, released alongside a picture of Salman mopping the floor, said, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

