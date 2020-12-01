Bigg Boss 14 task ‘terribly despicable, awful’: Diandra Soares slams show as contestants asked to reveal their darkest secrets

tv

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 07:08 IST

Even as most of the housemates seem to be turning against the couple, Bigg Boss 14 contestants and actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have a newfound fan in former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. On Monday’s episode of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, contestants shared their ‘darkest secrets’ and were to be judged on the shock value of these secrets.

Devoleena appreciated Rubina and Abhinav for accepting that their marriage was going through a rough phase and wrote, “You are being judged by your statement not #Rubinav. And btw what to do with the selfrespect here....It needs guts to accept it on national tv all the madams & Sirs out there... i love you both @RubiDilaik & #abhinav.. Be strong & Be true. #bb14.”

Former contestant Diandra Soares, however, championed for all the contestants for opening up about their dark secrets.



“Extremely brave of all housemates to have the guts to talk about their darkest secrets. Its absolutely heartbreaking. But all these comparisons & judgments isn’t alright at all. It’s terribly awful & despicable. My heart truly goes out to all of them in the house. #godspeed. And...... nothing will change!!!!! It will all ago right back to square one. The kindness won’t last long at all. Bickering , comparisons & same old....... Ughhh. Lado lado,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

She added, “Exactly. Each and everyone went or are still going thru whatever pain. How can one make comparisons & fight n argue in this. How??? Task was designed to be INSENSITIVE !!!! Feel bad for ALL HOUSEMATES.”

During a task that would affect nominations for the week, housemates were to reveal their dark secrets. Jasmin Bhasin revealed she attempted suicide while Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan shared stories about being molested in their childhood.

