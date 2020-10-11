Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about being accused of rape, having to leave Mumbai; Salman Khan reacts

tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan spoke about an incident from his past, when a former partner made serious accusations against him that forced him out of Mumbai. Eijaz made the revelations on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss.

Host Salman Khan showed a clip of a conversation between Eijaz and Sidharth Shukla, in which Eijaz spoke about a major ‘kaand’ from his past. “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail,” he said. Eijaz said that the incident broke him, and that he had to skip the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and move to Dharamshala for some time.

He said that he has two sides to his personality -- one that respects women because he has a younger sister, and the other that can’t handle disrespect, and feels the need to react with aggression.

Sidharth advised him to remain strong and stand by his truth. He said that the Bigg Boss house is the safest place to be in. “Yaha wo sab nahi hota jo bahar hota hai (It’s not like the outside world),” he said.

After playing the clip, Salman also told Eijaz, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected).” Eijaz then told Salman, “I know I am right but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious.” Salman responded saying, “Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you.”

