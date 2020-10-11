Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s half-sister Shannon K opens up about their equation, says she’s never met him

tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s half-sister, who goes by the stage name Shannon K, has said that they’ve never met. Both Jaan and Shannon have followed in their father, noted singer Kumar Sanu’s footsteps.

In an interview, Shannon said that because she is based in the US, she has been unable to watch Bigg Boss 14, but has watched clips of Jaan online.

She told SpotboyE that while they’ve never met, she hopes to have a conversation with him one day. She said, “Actually, I have never met him and never had a conversation. But like I said before I have heard a lot about him through our people. And now, everybody will get to see him and his personality through Bigg Boss. So, hopefully in future we will meet and have conversations.”

Jaan revealed on Bigg Boss that he was raised by his mother, after his parents separated when she was six months pregnant. He said on the show, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

Kumar Sanu had spoken about his children’s decision to become singers in a 2018 interview to Hindustan Times. He had said, “My daughter is struggling to get some work in Hollywood because nobody knows me there, but for my son, it is not so difficult. Most importantly, I believe that their hard work and passion bags them work.”

Jaan was introduced as a Bigg Boss participant by host Salman Khan in a press conference preceding the season premiere. In an interview to Mid-Day, he was asked about his father’s reaction to him joining the controversial reality show. Jaan said, “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips.”

