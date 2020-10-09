Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals his parents separated when his mother was six months pregnant

tv

In a new bonus video, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed that his parents separated when his mother was six months pregnant with him. Jaan is the son of noted singer Kumar Sanu.

While speaking to co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal and others, Jaan said, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

He added, “My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother.”

Jaan was introduced as a Bigg Boss participant by host Salman Khan in a press conference preceding the season premiere. “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence,” Jaan told Salman at the event.

In an interview to Mid-Day, he was asked about his father’s reaction to him joining the controversial reality show. Jaan said, “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tip.”

Jaan often shares pictures of his mother on Instagram. He usually captions these pictures simply: ‘Ma’.

