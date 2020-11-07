e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel comments on Eijaz Khan, wants to fix his ‘phati hui awaaz’

Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel comments on Eijaz Khan, wants to fix his ‘phati hui awaaz’

Karan Patel has shared his thoughts on Eijaz Khan and commented on his coarse voice. Karan has been commenting on Bigg Boss participants and all that has been happening inside the house.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Patel doesn’t seem to approve of Eijaz Khan.
Karan Patel doesn’t seem to approve of Eijaz Khan.
         

Looks like actor Karan Patel is not a big fan of Eijaz Khan or his voice. Karan has shared comments about Eijaz on Instagram Stories, poking fun at his scratchy voice. Eijaz is currently a participant on Bigg Boss season 14.

“Bhai samajh nahi aa raha ki pehle kya theek karwaya jaye, tere shoulder ka phatta hua ligament, ya teri phati hui aawaaz? (Brother, I can’t figure out whether to fix the torn ligament of your shoulder first or our your coarse voice),” Karan wrote in his post.

Hindustantimes

He also expressed disappointment at how people in red zone were not given any footage on the show. Tagging Colors TV, he wrote, “Guys if you don’t show even a one minute visual of the red zone contestants, how do you expect people to realise that they have to vote for them to save them? #BiggBoss14 No Zonal Discrimination Please. We want to see all the contestant in an episode.”

While he may not be too happy with Eijaz, Karan has shown his support for Aly Goni, who also entered the Bigg Boss house recently. “#BiggBoss14 mein ab aayega asli dum. Mere bhai, meri jaan…. @alygoni Wish you all the good luck in the world,” Karan wrote in an Instagram post.

Karan also recently called Rahul Vaidya the ‘trash’ of the Bigg Boss house. “Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!” (Rahul, try using your force at men as well, that will clear your misconception),” he had written on his Instagram Stories. His reaction came after Rahul got into a tussle with Jasmin Bhasin during a task.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan returns to India from Dubai with wife Gauri and friend Karan Johar as KKR drops out of IPL 2020, see pics

Not just Bigg Boss contestant, Karan has also reacted to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s constant jibes at Bollywood and nepotism. In an interview with The Times of India, Karan said that he does not see any reason for the nepotism debate to be reignited. Without naming Kangana, he said, “For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star. She first cast Sonu Sood and then later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor.” Karan appeared to be alluding to Manikarnika where Kangana shared director’s credit.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In