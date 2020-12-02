Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly tells Jasmin he came on the show to win her, she says no point staying in the game without him

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:15 IST

After Bigg Boss asked Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to decide who among themselves should be voted out, the rumoured couple had an emotional discussion, a promotional video for Wednesday’s episode showed.

Aly and Jasmin got emotional as they discussed eviction. Aly said in the video, “Mere liye sirf tujhe jeetna important hai. Mai tujhe jeet liya hai, mujhe aur kuch nahi chahiye (The only thing important for me was winning you, I won you over, I do not need anything else).”

Both tried their best to convince each other about their own exit and the other person’s stay inside the house. Jasmin cried as she said she did not want to play the game without him. “Tere bina mera yaha rehne ka matlab hi nahi hai (Staying here without you has no meaning at all).”

Aly also said, “I swear mai toot jaunga. Tu jaati hai mai kal se khane peene chor dunga mai tujhe jeetne dekhne aya hoon yaha (I swear I will break down. If you go, I will stop eating and drinking right away. I came here to watch you win the show).”

Earlier, on Tuesday’s episode, Aly and Jasmin were declared to have lost the game as their time estimates were way off the mark. While discussing strategy for the task that would lead to the first eviction for the week, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik locked horns with each other. After trying to make the other understand their point of view, both Rubina and Abhinav exclaimed they needed to be heard. “Tere ko lagta hai tu bone aai hai aur mai danda leke peeche peeche sunane aya hoon yaha pe? Tumhe sab samajh aa gaya hai (You believe you are here to keep your point of views and I should simply follow you? You think you understood everything?,” an angry Abhinav told Rubina.

