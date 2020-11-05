Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Abhinav Shukla, says ‘anything for you, my love’

tv

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:07 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated Karwa Chauth inside the house. In a new promo, she is seen telling her husband that she is keeping a fast for him and will eat only after seeing the moon. As he expresses surprise that she is staying hungry for him all day, she tells him, “Anything for you, my love.”

Rubina is then seen shouting with excitement as Bigg Boss sends her items she will need for the Karwa Chauth pooja. The video then cuts to her telling Abhinav, “Aap meri shakti hai. Main chal bhi aur jee bhi tab tak sakti hoon jab tak aap hai (You are my strength. I can walk and live only till you are with me). My oxygen is you.”

The contestants help with the painting of diyas while Rubina applies sindoor and decks up for the Karwa Chauth pooja. “Kabhi socha tha Bigg Boss ke ghar mein karenge yeh (Did you ever think we would be doing this in the Bigg Boss house)?” Abhinav asks, as she does the puja. He is also seen giving her water and feeding her, as she touches his feet. Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, who are seen standing at the back, are moved by this display of love.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in July 2018, after being in a relationship for three years. They revealed at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere that although they did a show, Chotti Bahu, together, they barely acknowledged each other then. They reconnected six years later, at a friend’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week, celebrated Karwa Chauth at home with her husband Ronnit Biswas. She shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy karwachauth to all those who enjoy celebrating love, Romance has various shades, wear yours and don’t frown upon the colours others choose.”

A number of television stars celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year, including Kamya Punjabi, Niti Taylor and Puja Banerjee.

