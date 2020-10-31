e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik over violence claims, she asks why she has not been voted out

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik over violence claims, she asks why she has not been voted out

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan hit out at Rubina Dilaik for claiming that everyone in the show was violent, while being blind to her own behaviour. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will school Rubina Dilaik in Saturday night’s episode.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will school Rubina Dilaik in Saturday night's episode.
         

In a new promo for Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan addressed allegations of violence and aggression made by Rubina Dilaik. He accused her of labelling everyone’s ‘passion’ as ‘violence’ but being blind to her own behaviour.

Pavitra Punia told Salman that during every task, Rubina claims that the contestants are guilty of ‘hinsa (violence)’. “Hum jo bhi karte hai, woh sab aadesh anusaar karte hai, hinsa nahi karte (Whatever we do, is according to the instructions of Bigg Boss, we are not violent),” Pavitra asserted.

Rubina cited the example of the recent task which led to a fallout between Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin, and said that it was about ‘baatcheet (communication)’ and not a show of strength. “Yeh strength ki baat nahi thi, toh bag kyun pakda kaske (If it was not about strength, why did you grab onto the bag so tightly?)” Salman asked her.

 

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer finds his Dayaben, makes her do garba with Jethalal. Watch

“Ek Bigg Boss yahaan chal raha hai, ek Rubina ji ka personal Bigg Boss chal raha hai (Rubina seems to be playing her own version of Bigg Boss),” Rahul said. Rubina retorted by asking why the other contestants did not get together and vote her out. She said that it is easy to sugarcoat violent behaviour and call it ‘passionate’ and ‘obsessive’ but this aggression is nothing but violence.

Salman then reminded Rubina of her own behaviour during the task and questioned why she held onto Jasmin when Rahul was pulling the bag from her. “Kya yeh passion nahi tha? Apna passion, apna passion, doosron ka passion, violence (Was that not passion? Your passion is passion but others’ passion is violence)?” he asked her. He added that she not only makes her own life ‘miserable’ but also everyone else’s.

