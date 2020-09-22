Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan preps for reality show’s premiere on October 3, watch BTS video

tv

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:34 IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be back with the latest season of his popular reality show Bigg Boss and a new promo of the show gives us a glimpse of the star behind the scenes. The new video begins with a cameraman taking his photos as Salman strikes various poses - with a broom and other props on sets. He is also captured discussing something with the crew.

The official Instagram handle of Colors shared the video and captioned it as, “Here’s a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan!#BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14 @plaympl.”

Earlier, a few promotional videos featuring former contestants were unveiled in anticipation of the upcoming season that begins October 3. Winners of season 13 and 11, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan respectively, also featured in separate videos. Another promo had Hina Khan who had emerged as the runner-up with Shilpa Shinde bagging the trophy that year.

While the final and confirmed list of participants is usually unveiled at the premiere, fans are always speculating about those getting inside the house every year. Actors Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Vivian Dsena are a few of the names doing the rounds online.

Also read | Payal Ghosh slams those doubting her claims against Anurag Kashyap: ‘People blame women for everything’

Bigg Boss 14 will have its premiere on October 3 at 9 pm. Recently, pictures from the house also surfaced online, piquing the interest of fans. The pictures had a few low beds draped in pink and orange sheets. Chandeliers with rainbow coloured tinted glass covered the ceiling while a large silver couch could also be seen in the images. The walls were adorned with mosaic glass art and a large artwork of a cat can also be seen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more