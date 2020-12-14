e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta pushes Arshi Khan into pool after a fierce argument, here’s what led to it

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta pushes Arshi Khan into pool after a fierce argument, here’s what led to it

The Bigg Boss 14 promo for Monday’s episode shows what led to Vikas Gupta’s violent behaviour against Arshi Khan. Vikas has reportedly been evicted from the show.

tv Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta pushed Arshi Khan in the pool after a fight.
         

Matters turned rather ugly in the Bigg Boss 14 house as the challengers Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan resorted to physical violence, leading to the former’s exit from the show. The two had been at loggerheads ever since they entered the house a few days ago but Arshi’s constant insults, targetted at Vikas, led to an ugly fight between the two. It ended with a punishment by the Bigg Boss.

The promo showed Vikas saying that he respected Arshi a lot but she didn’t care before he pushed her into the pool. This left Aly Goni, who was talking to Arshi near the pool, in state of shock as he ran to her rescue.

 

The episode then showed the incidents which led to such an outrage by Vikas. Arshi was seen talking to Vikas earlier in the day. She said, “He attacks women because he can’t deal with men. A person who doesn’t respect his own parents has to suffer in life. A person who couldn’t be for his own parents, how will he stand for us.” A furious Vikas reacted, “This was a boundary line which you were not supposed to cross but you did.”

They soon got into a fierce argument as others tried to keep them apart, shouting at each other and even pushed one other. Vikas called her the worst woman ever. Vikas eventually pushed Arshi into the pool. The promo came to an end with both of them saying that they won’t play the game anymore and “are done” with it.

Also read: Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Contestants are too systematic and organised, they are too good to be on the show’

Early reports have claimed that Vikas has been ousted from the show for resorting to physical violence. He had entered the house along with other challengers including Arshi, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan.

As per the latest updates, ousted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have also returned to the house.

