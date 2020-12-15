e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s antics leave contestants rolling with laughter. Watch video

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s antics leave contestants rolling with laughter. Watch video

A new promo video for Bigg Boss 14 shows contestants rolling with laughter at Rakhi Sawant’s antics. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 14 promo video.
Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 14 promo video.
         

A new promo video for Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 has been shared online by Colors. The video shows contestants cracking up at Rakhi Sawant’s antics.

In the clip, shared by the channel on its official social media accounts, Rakhi could be seen participating in a task that required her to wear a duck costume. Her co-contestants couldn’t get enough of her, as she walked around, making jokes and comments. At one point, the duck’s head detached from the rest of the costume, and Rakhi yelled, “Mera mooh kyun toda (why did you break my head)? Mera batak mar gaya (my duck is dead).”

 

Only the female contestants took part in the task, while the men -- Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Manu Punjabi -- watched and laughed from the sidelines. Rakhi recently entered the show as a ‘challenger’, along with Manu, Rahul, Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta, was evicted on Monday.

In an interview, she said that her career had suffered a setback, which is why she approached Sohail Khan for work. She thanked him for helping her bag Bigg Boss 14.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

She told The Times of India, “Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”

