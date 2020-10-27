Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia reveals what she will ask Katrina Kaif: ‘Why didn’t you learn acting?’

tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia had a very unfiltered response when she was asked question about actor Katrina Kaif. In a pre-Bigg Boss interview, she was asked what she would like to ask a bunch of Bollywood celebrities and her responses were all but safe.

Pavitra is a television actor who has been seen in soaps and series such as Naagin, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Love You Zindagi. She was also a participant on Splitsvilla Season 3.

She was asked during an interview with Bollywood Hungama about what she would like to ask Katrina Kaif. She replied, “Why didn’t you learn acting?” When asked about Shehnaaz Gill, she said, “Itna over karne ki kya zaroorat hai? (Why do you overact?) Control your emotions.” About Diljit Dosanjh she said, “Itna sundar kaise ga lete ho (how do you sing so beautifully)?”

Pavitra was in relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra, in 2018. The two had a bad break up and Pavitra recently said in an interview that he should not enter the house this season if he has ‘any self respect.’ “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” she told Telly Chakkar in an interview.

Pavitra dismissed Paras’ performance in Bigg Boss 13 and said, “I don’t wish to talk about people who are dependent on women. Main aise insaan ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahti jo ladkiyo ki khairaat par jee raha ho (I would not like to talk about someone who survives on the charity of women).”

In his reaction, Paras had claimed that Pavitra was married to someone else when they were dating. He said that he found out when her husband sent him a message. Paras told ETimes in an interview, “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me.”

